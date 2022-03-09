'Something Special About Turning 66': Shashi Tharoor After Amit Shah Greets Him On Birthday

Shashi Tharoor also tweeted PM Modi's letter, wishing him on his birthday.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor received birthday greetings on Wednesday from President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders.

Mr Tharoor said he was "surprised and touched" to receive a telephone call from Mr Shah, wishing him on his birthday, and added that "there must be something special about turning 66".

"Surprised and touched to receive a telephone call from Home Minister @AmitShah wishing me on my birthday. There must be something special about turning 66! Most grateful for the kind words," the former Union minister wrote on Twitter.

He also tweeted PM Modi's letter, wishing him on his birthday.

"Birthday a special occasion to recollect the memories of the past. At the same time, it is also the day that inspires us to fulfil our duties towards our family, society and the nation with new enthusiasm. May you continue to strive for the welfare of people with renewed dedication in the years to come," PM Modi said in his letter to Mr Tharoor.

"May you be blessed with a long life filled with good health. I once again extend my best wishes for your birthday," he said.

Tagging the letter, Mr Tharoor tweeted: "Touched to receive these thoughtful greetings from @narendramodi ji. He is always gracious in making these gestures of courtesy & kindness." President Kovind also wished Mr Tharoor on his birthday.

Touched to receive these thoughtful greetings from ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji. He is always gracious in making these gestures of courtesy & kindness. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rdueFugZbN — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 9, 2022

"Honoured to receive good wishes from @rashtrapatibhvn. My thanks to President Kovind for his exemplary adornment of the nation's highest office," the Congress leader said in another tweet, tagging the president's letter to him.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended birthday wishes to Mr Tharoor, wishing him years of dedicated service in the interest of people and the country.

Responding to his wishes, Mr Tharoor said, "Thank you @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota ji. Looking forward to seeing you in action when Parliament resumes next week!"

Several other leaders, including BJP's Gautam Gambhir, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, NCP's Amol Kolhe, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and his party colleague Sachin Pilot wished the Thiruvananthapuram MP on the occasion.