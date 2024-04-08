Murshidabad Women Support Congress' Adhir Chowdhury By Offering Rs 11,000

The funds were sourced from their household budgets, earnings from agricultural activities.

Eleven women residing in Rana gram village of Murshidabad contributed Rs 11,000 to support Congress' Behrampore Lok Sabha candidate, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Pooling their resources, these women contributed a total of Rs 11,000 towards Mr Chowdhury's campaign on Sunday.

The funds were sourced from their household budgets, earnings from agricultural activities, goat rearing, and even a day's wage earned by their husbands.

Congress released the third list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on March 21, fielding Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from West Bengal's Berhampore, which he has been representing since 1999.

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.

