Murder Charge Added In Tamil Nadu Custody Deaths Case, Cop Arrested

A murder charge has been filed against one of the Tamil Nadu police officers accused in the custodial deaths of two men in the town of Tuticorin - a father and son allegedly tortured by local cops after keeping their shop open 15 minutes longer than allowed amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Sub Inspector Raghu Ganesh has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Tamil Nadu's CID (Criminal Investigation Department) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"After preliminary investigation, both FIRs registered in connection with the death of Jeyaraj and Bennicks have been amended. Section 302 of IPC has been added in both these FIRs and Sub Inspector Raghu Ganesh has been placed under arrest," a senior official who is part of the investigation told NDTV late Wednesday.

"A special team has been constituted, with five DSPs and 10 Inspectors to probe this case" the senior official added.

Earlier the Madras High Court had asked the CB-CID to take over the case from Tuticorin Police until the CBI takes charge.

The case, which has generated waves of outrage across the country, had been handed over to the CBI by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami earlier this week.

In an official statement on this incident the Chief Minister and his deputy, O Pannerselvam, called the deaths "very unfortunate" and vowed justice to the family members.

Jeyaraj, 59, and his son Beniks, 31, were arrested June 19 for keeping their mobile phone shop open 15 minutes longer than allowed during the lockdown. The police claimed the two fought, verbally abused and resisted arrest.

The family has alleged the two men were subjected to brutal torture while in police custody, pointing out severe internal and external wounds, including rectal bleeding, to back their claims.

Beniks was admitted to hospital at 7.45 PM on June 22. He died at around 9 PM, according to a timeline released by the police. His father was admitted around 10.30 PM the same night and died around 5.40 AM the following day.