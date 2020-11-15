Mumbai's Iconic Siddhivinayak Temple Reopens Tomorrow. SOPs Here

Thermal screening and masks are mandatory for devotees visiting the Siddhivinayak temple.

With the Maharashtra Government allowing temples and other places of worship to reopen for the first time since March, Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple has come out with a list of SoPs to ensure the safety of the devotees. Among them include booking of darshan through a dedicated app and live streaming of pooja.

Here is the full list:

The Siddhivinayak Temple management has launched a dedicated app offering a multitude of services for devotees. The app lists darshan timings and booking of slots for the same.

Devotees without mobile phones can also book darshan by generating a QR code at designated counters at the temple for

Once you book the appointment online, a QR code is generated and you will have to show the code at the entrance.

Thermal screening and masks are mandatory for devotees visiting the temple.

Senior citizens are advised to stay at home.

Temples and other places of worship will reopen in Maharashtra from Monday, the state government has said, listing coronavirus safety measures such as masks, sanitisers and temperature checks that they will have to follow. Religious places have been closed in Maharashtra and most other states since March but the opposition BJP has mounted a campaign to have them reopened, backed by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Maharashtra has logged over 17.4 lakh cases since the pandemic began, with nearly 46,000 of those cases resulting in deaths. However, the number of active cases in the state has dropped to 85,000, with over 16 lakh people recovering from the infection.