Mumbai Woman Eats Maggi With Tomatoes, Dies; Cop Explains 'Accident'

A 27-year-old woman died in Mumbai after accidentally consuming food laced with rat poison, police said. While making maggi, the woman accidentally added tomato that was laced with rat poison.

The incident occurred in Pascal Wadi area in Mumbai's Malad.

Police said that the woman, identified as Rekha Nishad, had laced tomatoes to kill rats in the house on July 21. The next day, she accidentally added the tomato to her noodles.

"While watching TV, she accidentally added the tomato to her food," said Musa Devarshi, Sub Inspector of Malvani Police.

She started vomiting hours after eating the Maggi. Her husband and brother-in-law her to the nearest hospital.

The woman died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.