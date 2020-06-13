Monsoon Arrives In Most Of Maharashtra, Mumbai Receives Rainfall

Monsoon is expected to cover the rest of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours.

The monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra with parts of the state, including Mumbai, receiving rainfall on Saturday, an IMD official said.

Monsoon is expected to cover the rest of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours, the official said.

"Monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra. (Today) rainfall was reported in Harnai (in Ratnagiri) in Konkan, Ahmednagar in central Maharashtra, Aurangabad in Marathwada and Gondia in Vidarbha. In the next 24 hours, the rest of

Maharashtra is expected to be covered," the official said.

Heavy rainfall was reported at two places in Ratnagiri at 8:30 am while some parts of Sindhudurg, also a coastal district,

witnessed "very heavy" rainfall, he said.

"Over the next four to five days, Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha are likely to receive heavy to very

heavy rainfall," the official added.

The Colaba weather station in Mumbai recorded 1.5 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday, while the Santacruz

bureau recorded 2.1 mm rainfall during the same period.

The Chikalthana weather bureau in Aurangabad reported 29 mm rainfall during this time span.

Nashik reported 1.4 mm rainfall with thunder, the official said. There were "traces" of rainfall, the Dahanu weather

station reported.

The Matheran bureau in Raigad district recorded 80 mm rainfall.