'We Stand Vindicated': Mumbai Top Cop On AIIMS Report In Sushant Singh Case

The AIIMS medical board on Saturday stated that Sushant Rajput died by suicide and it was not a murder.

The Mumbai police probe stands vindicated with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out murder in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, city police commissioner Param Bir Singh said on Saturday.

Some people with "vested interests" targeted Mumbai police without knowing anything about the investigation, he said.

Mr Singh said the the city police's probe was professional, and doctors at the Cooper Hospital in the city who performed autopsy had also done their job thoroughly.

"We all stand vindicated by these findings of AIIMS," the police commissioner said.

The Supreme Court had upheld transfer of the case lodged by the Bihar police in the Rajput case and not the Mumbai police investigation, Mr Singh said.

"The court didn't find any fault with our investigation," he said.

Mr Singh said that the city police had submitted investigation report to the top court in a sealed cover and it was seen by only six persons -- the investigating officer, senior police inspector, deputy commissioner of police, commissioner of police, advocate general of the state and the judge.

"Without knowing anything about our investigation and without having seen our report some vested interests criticised our investigation," he said.

Sushant Rajput, 34, was found dead at his flat in Mumbai on June 14. A section of media had hinted that it could be a murder.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Sushant Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

