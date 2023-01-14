Mumbai Student, 8, 'Humiliated', Stopped From Taking Exam Over Unpaid Fees

Investigation is on and no arrest has been made. (Representational)

A First Information Report has been registered against the principal and a class teacher of a prominent school in Dadar area for allegedly not allowing an 8-year-old girl to take a unit test over unpaid school fees, police said on Saturday.

The father of the second standard student approached the police on Friday with a complaint, he said. The child was not allowed to appear for the unit test which was conducted on Wednesday, he said.

"She was also made to sit separately from other students in the classroom to humiliate her," the official said, quoting the father's complaint.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The section provides for punishment if any person having control of a child, assaults, abandons, abuses or wilfully neglects him or her.

Investigation is on and no arrest has been made, said the official.

