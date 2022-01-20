Mumbai Schools to Reopen Monday Along With Schools In Rest Of Maharashtra

Schools in Maharashtra will reopen for all classes from next week, state Education Minister said today. All the schools will have to ensure Covid protocols are in place, Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister, said.

"From 24 (January) we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols; CM has agreed to our proposal, Ms Gaikwad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had announced the closure of schools in the state till February 15 as the number of coronavirus cases started spiralling from December amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

"After COVID cases rose, the government decided not to continue with the school (offline) sessions. But after discussion with the experts, it has been decided to start the sessions where the number of cases is low based on the local COVID-19 situation," Ms Gaikwad said.

"A proposal has been sent to the chief minister. It states that reopening of schools should be considered from Monday and all the power to do so should be given to the local authorities (municipal commissioners, district collectors, chief executive officers, education officers," the school education minister added.

Stressing the need to inoculate students in the age group of 15 to 18 years, the minister urged teaching and non-teaching staff to get fully vaccinated.