Mumbai Schools To Remain Shut Today After Forecast Of Heavy Rain

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rain since yesterday.

Schools in Mumbai are closed today after heavy rainfall led to water-logging in several parts of the city. An orange alert was sounded by the weather office on Tuesday for the next two days.

"In wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted this morning.

