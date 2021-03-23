Mumbai Reports 3,512 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Nearly 8% Higher Than Yesterday

Mumbai COVID-19 Cases: The number of recoveries in the same period is 1,203. Eight people have died.

The daily coronavirus surge in Mumbai has crossed 3,500, which is 8 per cent above the number reported yesterday. The number of recoveries in the same period is 1,203. Eight people have died. The Mumbai civic boy has already banned holi this year in view of the surge, which has been identified as the emergent second peak.

The number of fresh cases reported over the last 24 hours is 3,512, data from the state government showed.

The Brihanmumbai Corporation, the civic body of the city, has said playing of Holi in public or private will not be allowed this year in view of the Covid surge. All celebrations linked to Holi on March 28 and 29 will be cancelled to curb the spread of the virus in the city.

Maharashtra has fared the worst are more than seven states have been hit by a surge in Covid, suspected to have been brought about by several mutant strains of the virus.

As of today, the total number of infections with UK, Brazil and South Africa variants in the country stood at 795, shows data from the Union Health Ministry.

The overall figure in the state is now 25,04,327, with 24,645 cases over the last 24 hours.

The fresh spike comes as the government allowed vaccination for all above the age of 45 years from April 1. So far, vaccination was allowed only for heathcare professionals, frontline workers, those above the age of 50 and those above the age of 45 with chronic health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and other chronic health conditions.