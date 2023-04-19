Maharashtra Records 1,100 New Covid Cases, 4 Deaths In 24 Hours

The case fatality rate of Maharashtra is 1.82 per cent. (Representational)

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,100 new coronavirus infections and four fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state has 6,102 active cases now.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,58,393, and death count to 1,48,489.

The state had recorded 949 cases and six deaths on Tuesday.

Mumbai recorded 234 cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

Thane city, Pune city and Satara district recorded one fatality each.

The case fatality rate of Maharashtra is 1.82 per cent.

As per the health department, XBB.1.16 is the dominant variant of coronavirus in the state with a total of 681 cases of its infection found. There were five deaths among the cases of this variant, the bulletin said.

Since January 1, Maharashtra has recorded 72 COVID-19 deaths. Of these, 74 per cent of fatalities were individuals above 60 while 69 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities.

As of April 18, the state had 6,118 active cases, of which 5,830 (95.3 per cent) were in home isolation while 288 were hospitalised.

Of 288 hospitalised patients, 48 per cent were in Intensive Care Units.

With 1,112 patients recovering from coronavirus infection since previous evening, the total of recoveries rose to 80,03,802.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent.

Earlier in the day, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said that 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals under his department have been activated looking at the rise in the cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New infections: 1100, New deaths: 4, Active cases 6,102, New recoveries 1112.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)