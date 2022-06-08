Mumbai Records 1,765 New Covid Cases, 42% Rise In A Day

Mumbai reported 1,765 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a 42 per cent increase from the previous day's count. The infection count is the highest since January 25.

Yesterday, Mumbai reported 1,242 new coronavirus infections. This is the first time since February 2 that Mumbai has reported cases in four digits for two consecutive days.

The Covid positivity rate or the number of cases per 100 tests has risen to 9.19 per cent.

Last week, Mumbai's health authorities told officials to immediately increase testing "on a war footing".

"Daily new cases have tremendously increased in Mumbai, with monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases," the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had said.

Maharashtra today reported 2,701 new coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, and zero deaths. The active cases increased to a little less than 10,000.

With the fresh cases, the state's overall infection tally rose to 78,98,815 and the death count to 11,47,866.

The active cases stand at 9,806.