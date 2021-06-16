Mumbai Rain: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams And Weather Updates

Mumbai rain: Ttraffic jams in Mumbai's Western Express Highway on Wednesday

Continuous rain caused waterlogging and traffic jams at several localities of Mumbai, including the busy Western Express Highway, during office hours on Wednesday. The city is very likely to see intermittent rainfall throughout the day, according to the weather office. Senior meteorological scientist, KS Hosalikar tweeted Mumbai will get "scattered moderate to heavy rains, which could disturb schedules of office goers and others."

Rainfall in last 24 hrs in Mumbai & around at 8.30am today. Scattered mod to heavy rains.Colaba recorded 77mm.

As per IMD,there could be mod to intense fall here in nxt 3 hrs.

These rains could disturb mrning schedule,going to office& others.

Mr Hosalikar also warned that the Konkan region including Goa, southern Maharashtra and northern Karnataka are likely to get very heavy rainfall in the two or three days. He also posted the latest latest satellite image showing dense clouds seen over Konkan coast.

With offshore trough over Arabian sea on west coast,monsoon currents again become active as seen in latest satellite image at 9am.Dense clouds seen ovr Konkan& interior S M Mah.Likely of heavy to very heavy rains in Konkan Goa N Karnataka region nxt 2,3 days. Pl see IMD Updates.



According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), high tide of 4.05 meter is expected at 4:13 PM and low tide at 10:23 PM.

The Colaba weather station received an average rainfall of 11 mm rainfall since 8:30 AM on Tuesday to 8:30 AM this morning, the India Meteorological Department said.