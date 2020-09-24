Trains, Buses Operate Normally As Intensity Of Rain Reduces In Mumbai

Mumbai Rain Image: The city received extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday

A day after heavy rain battered Mumbai and caused flooding in several areas, life slowly returned to normal. Rail and road transport services have resumed. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the intensity of rain has reduced and there is no waterlogging. The suburbs and Navi Mumbai received over 100 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Santacruz observatory recorded 108 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday while the Colaba weather station recorded 50 mm rain. According to the civic body, Mumbai received 256 mm in 12 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday. The western and eastern suburbs received 237 mm and 158 mm rain. Heavy rain had led to severe waterlogging in many areas.

Local train services of the Central Railway and the Western Railway were affected on Wednesday after tracks were submerged at some places. With the intensity of the rain going down today, the local trains started running normally, railway official said. "The special suburban trains being operated for essential services staff are running without any disruption," Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar said.

Suburban services of the Western Railway were also running as per schedule since early morning, sources said. State bus services which were diverted on many routes on Wednesday, are now running normally, a BMC official said.