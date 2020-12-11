Mumbai Rain: Light Showers In City And Neighbouring Areas

Mumbai Weather: City and neighbouring areas woke up to light rain

The formation of a low pressure area in the Arabian Sea brought light showers in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas early on Friday morning. The showers also brought down temperatures as residents woke up to a cool and cloudy morning.

A low pressure area has developed over the south east Arabian Sea and the adjoining south west area of the sea. This brought clouds and humidity, resulting in light showers over the region.

मुंबई आणी आजूबाजूच्या परीसरात रात्री,पहाटे पावसाच्या हलक्या सरी, काही ठीकाणी तुरळक🌧.

रायगड, ठाणे पालघर येथे हलक्या सरी

Low pressure area in SE & adjoining SW Arabian Sea; cloudy weather ovr west coast,over N Konkan.Light Drizzle reported. Today mainly cloudy sky,but no threat pl pic.twitter.com/QEV33casUX — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 11, 2020

"Along with Mumbai, adjoining Palghar and Thane districts also witnessed light showers, said an official of the India Meteorological Department.

North Konkan, including Raigad district, saw light drizzle in the same period. The present weather condition may continue for the next couple of days, the IMD official said.

Mumbai had recorded seasons lowest minimum temperature last week, signalling the beginning of winter, but the mercury may not drop further due to formation of the low pressure area over the Arabian Sea, the official said.