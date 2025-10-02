Mumbai Set To See Sena vs Sena Rallies Again On Dussehra Today

In a high-stakes political face-off, two factions of the Shiv Sena will hold simultaneous Dussehra rallies in Mumbai today, as both seek to project strength ahead of the municipal election.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will organise its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Dadar West, beginning at 5 pm. The location continues the party's tradition of organising the rally at Shivaji Park, a practice that began with Sena founder Bal Thackeray in 1966.

The Eknath Shinde-led faction will hold its rally at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, scheduled at 6 pm. The faction had initially sought to use Azad Maidan, but the venue was shifted after heavy rain led to waterlogging. Shinde has said the event will include an appeal for donations for farmers and flood-affected families.

Observers see these rallies as the last major public mobilisations ahead of the upcoming local body (especially BMC) elections. The competing events are expected to feature sharp criticisms of each other as well as broader appeals to Marathi identity, flood relief, and development.

In the run-up to the rallies, Uddhav Thackeray said his speech would focus on the government's handling of issues such as inflation, unemployment, and flood relief.

In a press conference held a day before the rally, Uddhav Thackeray attacked the ruling Maha Yuti government, accusing it of ignoring public suffering on key fronts such as unemployment, inflation, and distress in rural areas. He said the party's Dussehra gathering would be more than a ritual and would serve as a voice for the people.

"This Dussehra rally will be the voice of the people, not just a cultural event," Thackeray said.

He highlighted the rally would reaffirm his faction's claim to the Shiv Sena legacy. Party sources said Uddhav Thackeray may use the platform to further outline his stance on a possible alliance with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, although no formal announcement is expected at the rally. His party has indicated Raj Thackeray may attend the rally at Shivaji Park, though no official confirmation has been made.

"This rally will be historic. The other side's meeting will only produce smoke," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, and questioned Shinde's effort to appropriate Bal Thackeray's legacy by saying the latter "does not understand the late leader."

For Shinde's faction, the rally is being pitched not just as a show of political strength but also as an exercise in social commitment, particularly regarding flood relief and aid to farmers.

Shinde, addressing his supporters earlier, said, "While preserving the traditional grandeur of the Dussehra rally, we have also added an important aspect of social commitment this year. The purpose of this rally is not only a show of political power but also to collect relief funds for farmers and flood victims. This gathering will be dedicated to the farmers."

Both rallies are expected to draw large numbers of party workers and supporters from Mumbai and surrounding districts. Shinde has asked workers from flood-affected regions to remain in their districts and assist with relief work rather than travelling to Mumbai for the event.

The Mumbai Police have put in place extensive security arrangements. Over 19,000 police personnel comprising constables, officers, and special units will be deployed across the city to manage crowd movement, traffic diversions, and maintain law and order.

Given the likelihood of large crowds from across Maharashtra converging on Mumbai, the authorities have planned road closures and traffic restrictions around Shivaji Park, Goregaon, and other key access points.