Dia Mirza's Air Pollution Message After Mumbai Civic Body Takes Down Video

Actor Dia Mirza, whose awareness video against firecrackers was taken down by the Mumbai civic body, has responded to the controversy. The statement has come after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deleted its pollution-free Diwali video featuring her following an objection from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In her statement, the actor has emphasized the significance of Diwali as a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil and highlighted the need for healthier and more mindful celebrations.

"Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all," Dia Mirza said.

Read | Dia Mirza's Anti-Crackers Video Deleted By Mumbai Civic Body BMC After BJP Objects

The BMC had shared the video as part of its Diwali awareness campaign, encouraging people to celebrate the festival while being mindful of the impact of air pollution. However, the civic body later removed the video after the BJP raised an objection to the message.

Apart from Dia Mirza, the civic body featured several well-known personalities, including Madhuri Dixit and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, in video messages promoting an environment-friendly Diwali.

However, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam raised objections to Dia's participation, questioning the involvement of outsiders in advising people on how to celebrate the festival.

In a post on X, the Mumbai BJP chief wrote, "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from Dia Mirza. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture."

After Satam and some social media users objected to the video, the BMC took it down from its social media accounts.

Videos by other celebrities still remain on the BMC's X account.

Joining the attack on the actor, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also objected to the BMC engaging Dia Mirza, calling her anti-government.

She called the decision an error and miscommunication by the BMC administration, adding that the actor will be blacklisted from any government project.

She made it clear that anger with Dia Mirza was over her views on the government and not due to her religion. "It is not to do with any religion. She has always taken anti-Hindu and anti-Govt stands and that is the reason for opposing her, not her religion," the mayor said.