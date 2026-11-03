Air India Becomes The Only Airline Operating Direct Mumbai-Toronto Flights

Travelling from Mumbai to Toronto just got easier, as Air India has started a new non-stop flight service between the two cities. Indian travellers heading to Canada can now skip layovers and reach their destination without changing planes. The new service has already begun and will run three times a week until March 26, 2027.

This is also good news for people planning a winter trip to Canada, as they will have a direct flight option from Mumbai. With this launch, Air India has also become the only carrier offering direct flights between Mumbai and Toronto during the Winter 2026–27 season.

According to the flight schedule, the Mumbai to Toronto Air India service will fly every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flight AI193 will leave Mumbai at 4 am and reach Toronto at 10 am.

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For the return journey, flight AI192 will depart from Toronto at 12:30 pm and land in Mumbai at 2:10 pm the next day. Both flights will use Air India's upgraded Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

In a statement, Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said, “Canada is one of Air India's most important international markets, with deep people-to-people connections driving strong travel demand, particularly during the festive and holiday season. The launch of our seasonal Mumbai-Toronto service this Winter will provide travellers more choice and convenience at a time when many are travelling to reunite with family and friends.”

“We are also progressively introducing our newest aircraft and the latest onboard products to North America, reflecting our intent to put our best foot forward in one of the world's most competitive long-haul markets. Together, these initiatives mark another important step in our journey to make Air India a world-class airline and the preferred gateway between India and the world.”

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Reportedly, Air India currently uses seven Boeing 787-9 planes every week between Delhi and Toronto, while three flights will use Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. These will be replaced with Boeing 787-9 planes from January 2027 as Air India adds more new aircraft.

The airline is also set to increase premium seats to 71% on flights to Toronto this winter. This means passengers will get more choices in First Class, Business Class and Premium Economy.