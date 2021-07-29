Mumbai Police Transfers Porn Case Against Actor To Property Cell: Report

Gehana Vasisth got bail four months after being arrested in the porn case. (Representational)

The case registered against actor Gehana Vasisth and three producers of the company of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been handed over to the Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch, informed police on Thursday.

The case was registered at Malvani Police Station.

Gehana Vashisht alias Vandana Tiwari, who is currently released on bail, was earlier arrested in February 2021 in the pornography case. She got bail after four months.

Meanwhile, investigating the porn film case, Mumbai Police Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Crime Branch had said that actor Shilpa Shetty has not yet been given a clean chit in the pornography racket case where her husband and businessman Raj Kundra is the prime accused.

According to officials, forensic auditors have been appointed to probe the transactions in all the accounts of the people involved in the case.

The officials had also mentioned that actor Sherlyn Chopra has been called to provide a statement as a witness in the case.

As per sources, Raj Kundra will soon face money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases against him as Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.

Mr Kundra, 45, was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was placed in police custody till July 23.

Currently, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Mr Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

