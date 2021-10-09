Mumbai Police Asks Ex-Chief Parambir Singh To Appear On October 12 In Extortion Case

Mumbai Police is probing an extortion case against Param Bir Singh, an official said. (File)

Mumbai Police on Saturday pasted a notice outside the residence of IPS officer Param Bir Singh, asking him to appear before it in connection with an extortion case on October 12, an official said.

Recently, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil had said that there were reports that Mr Singh, a former Mumbai police commissioner who is now facing at least five criminal cases in the state, had left the country, but there was no confirmed information.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police is probing an extortion case registered against Mr Singh in suburban Goregaon and wanted to question him, the official said.

A police team went to Mr Singh's flat in Nilima building in Malabar Hill area and pasted a notice outside as he was not there, the official added.

The case was registered at Goregaon police station on the complaint of builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal. Besides Mr Singh, dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh alias Babloo and Riyaz Bhati are named as accused in the FIR.

Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai police chief and transferred to the Home Guard after Sachin Waze's arrest in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence.

Mr Singh later accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of asking Mr Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month, a charge which Mr Deshmukh denied.

Subsequently, while Mr Deshmukh resigned, police registered four cases of alleged extortion against Mr Singh in Mumbai and Thane. Also, a case under SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is pending against him.

In the last few weeks the IPS officer has not been found at his residence in Mumbai or other known addresses including one in Chandigarh, police sources said.