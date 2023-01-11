Mumbai Pilot Gets 13 Crores To Build 19-Seater Plane

Captain Amol Shivaji Yadav got the funds for research in indigenous aircraft manufacturing. (File)

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 12.91 crore to a company set up by Mumbai-based commercial pilot Captain Amol Shivaji Yadav to be used for research in indigenous aircraft manufacturing. A government resolution (GR) uploaded on the state administration's official website said the money is being given to Mr Yadav to build a 19-seater aircraft.

Mr Yadav came into limelight when he built a prototype of a six-seater aircraft on the rooftop of his house in suburban Kandivli in 2011. Aviation regulator DGCA had granted a registration certificate to the commercial pilot's indigenously made aircraft, which was displayed during the Make-in-India week in Mumbai in 2017.

"This (Rs 12.91 crore) is a one-time financial subsidy to Yadav's Thrust Aircraft Pvt Ltd for research required to develop a 19-seater plane. The funds will be made available from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute, Pune," the official order said.

The GR restricted the use of funds other than the stated purpose of research and mandated the company to submit its utilisation certificate with details from time to time.

Mr Yadav has been vocal about his aircraft manufacturing plans and in the past he made presentations to politicians seeking financial and technical assistance for his project.

