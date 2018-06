Phone explodes in a man's shirt's pocket.

In a shocking incident, a phone exploded in a man's pocket while he was having lunch in a Mumbai restaurant in Bhandup area. In a CCTV footage recorded on June 4, the man can be seen jumping off his seat, throwing away the phone from his shirt's front pocket as fumes come out from his phone and spread in the restaurant. Struck by panic, other people in the restaurant can be seen running out from the place.

Here's the CCTV footage of the phone explosion:

#WATCH: Mobile phone blasts in man's pocket in Mumbai's Bhandup. (Source: CCTV Footage) (4.6.2018) pic.twitter.com/2oC9uudHq6 - ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2018

The man sustained minor injuries due to phone explosion and was later admitted to the hospital.