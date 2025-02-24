From Mumbai Streets To Louis Vuitton Runway: An Inspiring Story Goes Viral

When you follow your dreams with perseverance, they come true. That pretty much sums up the life of this Mumbai-based man, who is now a Louis Vuitton model. Deepak Gupta, now an established name in the industry, had humble beginnings and was told he could "never be a Louis Vuitton model." He worked hard, honed his craft, and achieved his goal.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mr Gupta documented his journey from rejection to success in the fashion industry. The clip begins with an old picture in which the man is dressed in a simple white T-shirt and trousers. The text overlay on the image read, "You can never be a Louis Vuitton model."

As the video progresses, it shows viewers his amazing transformation. Next, Mr Gupta gets ready to walk the runway for the French luxury fashion house. In the caption, he wrote, "Because why not."

Mr Gupta's inspiring story impressed viewers, including celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Nargis Fakhri, who dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

This is not the first time a man's rags-to-riches story went viral. Earlier, a Mumbai man's astonishing rise from a Swiggy delivery partner to a model became an inspiration to many working hard to achieve their dreams.

Sahil Singh, in a video shared on Instagram, revealed that he worked as a delivery agent with Swiggy for two years, followed by a year at Burger King as a chef. He also worked at the Mango Mart for eight months before landing his first modelling gig. The model said he did several odd jobs after dropping out of school to support himself. As a Swiggy delivery agent, he used to make somewhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 22,000 a month.