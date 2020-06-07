Mumbai Man Arrested For Celebrating Birthday On Street With Crackers: Cops

The Nagpada Police have registered a case against Hammad Ansari, three others (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Nagpada in south Mumbai for allegedly violating the lockdown order and social distancing rules by celebrating his birthday on the street in his area with his friends and bursting crackers, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Hammad Ansari, who claims to be a social worker, was arrested on Saturday after he shared a video of his birthday celebration on social media, a police official said.

"Hammad Ansari celebrated his birthday with his friends during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Madanpura. They burst loud fire crackers and Ansari cut a cake on the street," the official said.

"Through their acts, they violated the social distancing rules and the lockdown order. In the video that Ansari had posted on Facebook, he boasted about how he celebrated the birthday despite the restrictions," he added.

The Nagpada Police registered a case against Hammad Ansari and three others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, and the Disaster Management Act, the official added.

Ansari was brought to the police station and placed under arrest. However, he was immediately allowed to go after being served a notice, the official said, adding that his video was deleted from the social media platform.