Mumbai Lays Foundation For India's First AI-Driven Pod Taxi

In a major push toward futuristic urban mobility, the foundation stone for Mumbai's Automated Rapid Transit System (ARTS), popularly known as the Pod Taxi, was laid on Wednesday in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The 8.85-km elevated, driverless corridor will connect Bandra (East) and Kurla, providing seamless first-and last-mile connectivity to suburban rail and metro stations while aiming to decongest one of Mumbai's busiest business districts.

Planned with 22 air-conditioned stations spaced roughly 200 metres apart, the system will be implemented in phases, with Phase-I covering 3.36 km between Kurla Terminal and Bandra (East).

Key stations in the first phase include Kurla (Terminal), LBS Marg, MMRDA Pay & Park (G Block), BDB Gate-11, Kalanagar, Old MMRDA Building and the Excise Department, before terminating at Bandra (East).

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said, "The Pod Taxi project reflects Mumbai's move towards future-ready, sustainable transport solutions. It will ease congestion in BKC and offer fast, eco-friendly connectivity to thousands of commuters."

Describing the project as a "game-changer for urban mobility," a senior official from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said, "The Pod Taxi will transform the way people move within BKC. It is designed to provide fast, predictable, and green transport while significantly reducing pressure on roads."

AI-Driven, Zero-Carbon System

The fully automated system will operate on AI-based, driverless technology, with each battery-powered pod carrying up to six passengers. Pods will travel at a maximum speed of 40 km/h, with a headway of just 15 seconds, ensuring high frequency and minimal waiting time. Unlike conventional systems, pods will stop only at stations selected by passengers, bypassing others to reduce travel time.

Each pod will measure 3.9 metres in length, 2.01 metres in width and 1.8 metres in height, and will be fully air-conditioned. Operations will be monitored from a central control room to maintain safety and efficiency, while a dedicated depot is planned at RLDA Plot in Bandra East.

Officials said the service will cater 1.09 lakh daily commuters by 2031, with fares proposed at Rs 21 per km (2022 rates). Notably, the project is being implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with no financial burden on the state government or MMRDA, while still generating revenue for the authority.

Strong Metro Integration

The Pod Taxi corridor will integrate with Mumbai Metro Line 3 at the BKC metro station and connect with ITO and IL&FS stations on Mumbai Metro Line 2B, creating a multi-modal transport grid in the commercial hub.

Urban transport experts believe the system will drastically cut short intra-BKC travel times that often stretch due to heavy vehicular congestion. By offering a zero-carbon, battery-operated alternative, the project is also expected to contribute to sustainable mobility goals and improved air quality.

An MMRDA official added, "This is not just a transport project; it is a step towards smart, future-ready infrastructure for Mumbai. The Pod Taxi will strengthen connectivity between Bandra and Kurla stations while making travel within BKC smooth, quick and environmentally friendly."

Once completed by 2031, the Automated Rapid Transit System is expected to redefine short-distance urban commuting in Mumbai, positioning the city among global adopters of next-generation personal rapid transit solutions.

