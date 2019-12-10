Mumbai Lawyer Raped By Man Who Promised To Marry Her: Police

The incident happened last month. (Representational)

A lawyer from Mumbai has accused a man from Delhi of raping her after he promised to marry her, police said. The woman was allegedly raped and physically assaulted in Indore.

"A woman lawyer in her forties has filed a complaint in which she has accused a man of raping her after promising to marry her," Jyoti Rajput told ANI on Monday. The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chhoti Gwaltoli police station, almost a month after the incident took place.

The accused Manoj Malik Choudhary, according to the police, had promised the woman that he will marry her but did not keep his promise.

The police official added that the man and the woman had known each other before they came to Indore and the accused too was a student of law, according to the complainant.

"The accused man and the woman had been travelling to different places before they came to Indore. They came here from Bulandshahr and stayed here at a hotel where the alleged sexual assault took place. She has also said that the accused ran away with Rs 15,000," the police officer added.