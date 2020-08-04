Rs 30 Lakh Raised Online For Mumbai Couple Who Fed Poor During Lockdown

The couple spent around Rs 5 lakh in feeding poor people in their neighbourhood.

An online crowd-funding platform has raised Rs 30 lakh from donors for a Mumbai-based couple who had donated their own savings to feed around 1,500 people during lockdown.

Faiyaz Sheikh said he was overwhelmed by the response.

He said the platform has asked him and his wife, Mizga, to submit a projection about their future plans.

"We are very happy that our work has been recognised. During the lockdown, we spent Rs 5 lakh. But after a report was published in newspapers about our work, we received a donation of Rs 4 lakh from an industrialist," he said.

The Sheikhs, based in Malwani in western suburb of Malad, run a school in a slum area where about 350 students are studying.

"We will provide them various facilities including healthcare and ration (from Rs 30 lakh)," he said.

Mr Sheikh said his school lacked a washroom forcing teachers and students to use public toilets. The school also needs a library, desktops and audio-visual aids, he said. "Even benches and blackboards in our five-room school are in a bad shape," he added.