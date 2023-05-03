Mumbai Cops Arrest 5 For Extorting Money While Posing As Policemen

Mumbai Police arrested 5 persons for extorting money online by posing as policemen. (Representational)

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested five persons including two from Kolkata and one from Hyderabad for allegedly extorting money online by posing as policemen.

An official of the Bangur Nagar police station said they had received multiple complaints where persons posing as police officials called the victims and claimed to have found a parcel with the victim's name and containing drugs or weapons.

Once the victims got scared, the callers managed to obtain their bank account numbers and forced them to download some software.

With the help of this, money was transferred from the victim's account into the fraudsters' account.

Similar complaints were also registered in Pune and Sangli.

During the probe, police nabbed two accused from Kolkata, two from Thane and the main accused from Hyderabad.

The main accused was also involved in crypto currency trade, the official said, adding that they have attached 40 bank accounts and recovered Rs 1.5 crore so far.

A case of cheating under IPC section 420 has been registered.

If someone threatens citizens in the name of police, they should contact the nearest police station instead of getting scared, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)