Mumbai College Student Found Murdered In Hostel Room, Sexual Assault Suspected

The victim was a student of a government polytechnic in suburban Bandra, police said. (Representational)

An 18-year-old college student was found murdered in her hostel room in south Mumbai's Churchgate area on Tuesday while a suspect in the case too was found dead on the railway tracks, police said.

It was suspected that the woman had been sexually assaulted but it can be ascertained only after autopsy report is available, an official said.

The victim was a student of a government polytechnic in suburban Bandra, he said.

Police were alerted around 5 pm after she became untraceable with her fourth-floor hostel room locked from outside.

A police team which entered the room found her dead with a dupatta (stole) wrapped around her neck.

A security guard of the hostel, who is a suspect in the case, had been found dead on the railway tracks early in the morning, the official said. An FIR for murder was registered at Marine Drive police station and further probe was on, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)