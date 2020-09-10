Kangana Ranaut's Neighbour Manish Malhotra Too Got A Civic Body Notice

Mumbai civic body BMC said Manish Malhotra broke rules on four counts.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, whose home in Mumbai's Pali Hills is next to actor Kangana Ranaut's office, has also received a notice of demolition for illegal construction and other violation of rules. The notice was issued on Monday, the day officials of Brihanmumbai Corporation pasted a stop work notice on Kangana Ranaut's property next door.

According to the notice issued under Section 351 of the "Unauthorised construction of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act," there are four violations at Mr Malhotra's office operating from bungalow number 6 at Pali Hill.

These include "unauthorised change of use from residential to commercial building, unauthorised erection of partitions/cabins on the first floor, unauthorised construction of two structures with brick masonry wall and a cement sheet roof on the second floor terrace, and unauthorised construction of a shed with steel angles and a cement sheet roof on the same terrace", the notice read.

The BMC carried out the demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office yesterday, till it was stopped midway by an order of the Bombay High Court.

The actor, who is the middle of a huge row with the Maharashtra government, has said the BMC action was vendetta. The civic body is controlled by the Shiv Sena, which is ruling the state in alliance with the Congress and Sharad Pawar, the chief of Nationalist Congress Party.

This morning, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari summoned top officials of the civic body over the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office.

The battle between the Sena and Ms Ranaut escalated after her comments that she was "scared" to live in Mumbai in view of the law and order under the current government and comparison of the country's financial capital to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The 33-year-old has also taken on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, warning him that the "wheel of time... never stays the same".