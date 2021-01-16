Mumbai BJP Workers Burn 'Coronavirus Raavan' As India Begins Vaccination

People danced, burst crackers, lit earthen lamps to celebrate the launch of the vaccination drive

As the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive was kicked off across India today, BJP workers celebrated in Mumbai by burning an effigy of the "Coronavirus Raavan" in the city's suburban Ghatkopar area.

People danced and burst crackers and lit earthen lamps to celebrate the launch of the first phase of the vaccination drive.

"The world's largest inoculation exercise against the novel coronavirus has begun in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The whole nation has been waiting for this day," West Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam told reporters.

"We celebrated Diwali today like it was celebrated when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya from Lanka," Mr Kadam said.

"This is the time to extend thanks to the COVID warriors and scientists who helped many during the pandemic," he said.

"The world has suffered a lot in the last nine months and I hope normalcy will be back soon," he added.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today through video conferencing.

