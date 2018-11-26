"Will Not Forget": PM Modi, Leaders Remember Victims, Heroes Of 26/11

26/11 Anniversary: 10 years later, we salute those who fought during to keep the city safe and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attack.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 26, 2018 11:08 IST
26/11 Anniversary: PM Modi, Mumbai Police among other paid their tribute on Twitter.


New Delhi: 

Exactly 10 years ago to this day, 10 heavily armed terrorists sailed from Pakistan in the pitch black night, landed on the Mumbai coastline and attacked the country's financial and entertainment hub, leaving over 160 people dead and hundreds with injuries, some so serious that they would take a lifetime to heal.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station and Leopold Cafe, among other landmarks. The three-day siege of Mumbai -- an incident that later gave rise to tales of heroism -- did not break the spirit of Mumbai. India in fact emerged stronger in the aftermath of the attack.

Today, 10 years later, the country salutes those who fought to keep the city safe and pays tribute to those who lost their lives.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also paid tribute calling upon countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold UN Security Council obligation to "implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates."

Mike Pompeo on Sunday urged Pakistan to take action against those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks and offered a new reward of $5 million for helping secure their capture.

The sentiment was shared by people from across the country. PM Modi among several others posted their tribute on Twitter. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and other cabinet ministers pay tribute at the Martyrs' Memorial, Police Gymkhana in Mumbai, on the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

