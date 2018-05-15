Mulayam Singh's Daughter-In-Law To Donate Rare Breed Cows To Badrinath Shrine

'Chanwar' cows, the rare breed is considered sacred and found only in the high altitude Leh-Ladakh region, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee CEO BD Singh said.

May 15, 2018
Gopeshwar:  Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law has offered to donate a rare breed of cows to Badrinath, asking the temple authorities to use its milk for ritual 'Abhishek' of Lord Vishnu at the shrine.

Records at the temple show that 'Abhishek' of lord Vishnu was performed only with the 'chanwar' cow's milk.

A special shed is being built near the shrine to keep the cows, he said, adding initially around three cows will live in Gopeshwar.

The offer was made by Aparna Yadav when she visited the temple last year, he said.



