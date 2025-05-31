Mukhtar Ansari's MLA Son Abbas Sentenced To 2-Year Jail In Hate Speech Case

Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was sentenced to two years imprisonment in a 2022 hate speech case by a special MP-MLA court on Saturday.

In the wake of his conviction and sentencing, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA from Mau Sadar seat could face disqualification from the Assembly.

According to the prosecution, during the last assembly elections, Abbas Ansari, who was contesting as an SBSP candidate from the Mau Sadar seat, had threatened the Mau administration during a public meeting at Paharpur ground on March 3, 2022, saying he will "settle scores and teach them a lesson" after the elections.

Defence lawyer Daroga Singh told PTI videos that Ansari was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 189 (threat to cause harm to public servant), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, caste, place of birth, residence and language and spoiling the harmony), 171F (undue influence in election) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Singh said that after hearing both sides, special MP/MLA court Judge K P Singh convicted Abbas Ansari on Saturday and sentenced him to two years each under sections 189 and 153-A, one year under section 506 and six months imprisonment under section 171-F. All the sentences will run simultaneously. Ansari has also been fined Rs 2,000.

He said that this order of the special court will now be challenged in the sessions court. At present, Abbas Ansari has got temporary bail.

Singh said that Abbas's partner Mansoor Ansari has also been sentenced to six months imprisonment for conspiring. However, the court acquitted Abbas Ansari's younger brother Umar Ansari in the same case.

Under the Representation of the People Act, there is a provision to terminate the membership of the legislative house if the court sentences a member to two years or more.

Abbas Ansari became MLA for the first time in the year 2022 by winning the election from the Mau Sadar assembly seat on an SBSP ticket under the Samajwadi Party-led alliance.

SBSP is currently an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government and the party president is a cabinet minister in the state.

Before that, Abbas Ansari's father, politician Mukhtar Ansari, represented the Mau Sadar assembly seat for a long time.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was incarcerated in Banda district jail, died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh in March 2024.

A five-time MLA from Mau Sadar seat, he was behind bars in UP and Punjab since 2005. He had over 60 criminal cases pending against him.

He was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts in Uttar Pradesh.

