Bihar Leader's Murdered Father Lived In A Brick House Across Son's Big Home

Jitan Sahani was allegedly brutally murdered on Tuesday.

Jitan Sahani, the father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was allegedly brutally murdered on Tuesday.

His body was found with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach inside his room at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district.

According to reports, he mostly used to live at their ancestral home in the Biraul area despite his son's big house just across the road.

It is said that he lived there as he was very attached to the ancestral house.

Jitan Sahani's ancestral home

Mukesh Sahani's residence across his father's home

Jitan Sahani's mutilated body was found on the bed and the chilling incident has sparked panic among local residents.

The police said it is possible that a theft attempt ended in the elderly man's murder, or it could also be a result of enmity.

Senior police officer Jagannath Reddy said a three-member Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the shocking crime. Police, he said, are looking at every angle.

Mukesh Sahani, a former minister in the Bihar government, leads the Vikassheel Insaan Party, which has a strong support base in the OBC community.

The VIP is currently in alliance with the RJD and the Congress in the Opposition INDIA bloc.