INDIA's Bihar Ally Mukesh Sahani's Father Brutally Murdered At Home

The father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani has been brutally murdered at their ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district.

Jitan Sahani's mutilated body was found on the bed this morning. Senior police officer Jagannath Reddy has confirmed the incident and said a police team is at the Sahanis' home. The chilling incident has sparked panic among local residents.

A former minister in the Bihar government, Mukesh Sahani leads the Vikassheel Insaan Party, which has a strong support base in the OBC community. VIP is currently allied with the RJD and the Congress in the INDIA Opposition bloc.

Senior officer Reddy has said a three-member Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the shocking crime.

Main opposition RJD has strongly criticised the Nitish Kumar government over Jitan Sahani's murder at his home. The incident, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said, has shocked the state. "What is happening in Bihar? Not a day goes by without news of a murder. A mindless government is in power. The system has collapsed," he said. "May God grant Mukesh Sahani to strength to bear this grief."