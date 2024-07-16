'Terror Rule Established': Tejashwi Yadav On INDIA's Bihar Ally Murder

According to Police, the incident took place on Monday night at his residence.

Condemning the brutal murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at the "double engine government" over the current law and order situation in the state.

"I am shocked and heartbroken to hear the sad news of the brutal murder of the father of VIP Party patron and elder brother Mukesh Sahni ji by criminals. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I pray to God to give the family the strength to bear this grief and peace to the departed soul," Tejashwi Yadav wrote in a post on X.

वीआईपी पार्टी के संरक्षक एवं बड़े भाई मुकेश सहनी जी के पिता जी की अपराधियों द्वारा निर्मम हत्या की दुःखद खबर सुन स्तब्ध एवं मर्माहत हूँ।



शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि इस दुख की घड़ी में परिजनों को दुःख सहने की शक्ति एवं दिवंगत… — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 16, 2024

Hitting out at the "double engine government" in Bihar, Mr Yadav said, "A terror rule has been established in the state and that morale of the criminals has increased because they are supported, protected and sponsored by the government. They can kill anyone whenever they want, wherever they want, however they want and in whatever way they want."

"Instead of accepting the truth, the NDA government keeps repeating the same old dialogue that there is good governance, while hundreds of people are dying untimely deaths in criminal incidents every day. We even issue crime bulletins, but the arrogant government does not care. If tired leaders and retired officers will handle the law and order of the state, then this will be the result," Mr Yadav wrote on X.

Adding to the INDIA bloc voicing against the crime in Bihar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also demanded strict action against the culprit at the earliest, and justice for Mukesh Sahani's father.

"The brutal murder of Shri Jitan Sahni, father of Shri Mukesh Sahni, founder of Vikasheel Insaan Party in Bihar and former state minister, is extremely sad and condemnable. We express our deepest condolences to his family. May God give them the strength to bear this loss," Mr Kharge wrote in post on X.

"We demand that strict action be taken against the culprits at the earliest and that our INDIA alliance partner, Sahni ji, should get justice," he added.

70-year-old Jitan Sahani , who used to stay alone was murdered by unknown persons in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Monday. According to Police, the incident took place on Monday night at his residence.

Police headquarters has taken cognizance of the incident.

"FSL team are collecting evidence from the spot. An almirah containing papers and money was found lying outside the house. An investigation is being conducted. STF from Patna has been sent to Darghanga. SIT headed by Darbhanga SP Rural will investigate the case. Till now, two unidentified persons detained for questioning. Body sent for post-mortem. If anyone has any information, they can give it to us at 9431822992 or 6287742988; We have a toll-free number - 14432," Jitendra Singh Gangwar, ADG, Headquarters informed.

