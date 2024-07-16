'Take Immediate Action': Rahul Gandhi On INDIA's Bihar Ally Brutal Murder

The killing has intensified the political discourse in the state (File)

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday condemned the killing of Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani and asked the Bihar government to give severe punishment to the murderers, and provide justice to the Sahni family.

In a post on X, Rahul said, "The news of the brutal murder of Jitan Sahni ji, founder of Vikasheel Insaan Party, former minister of Bihar and father of our colleague from INDIA, Shri Mukesh Sahni ji, is extremely painful. I express my condolences to Mukesh ji and his entire family and strongly condemn this heinous crime."

"It is expected from the Bihar government that it should take immediate action and give severe punishment to the murderers, and provide justice to the Sahni family," he added.

Mukesh Sahani's father was allegedly killed at his residence in Darbhanga on Monday night, an official said on Tuesday. The local police, who reached the spot, told ANI over the phone that the incident happened late on Monday night.

The killing has intensified the political discourse in the state, with RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav criticising the Nitish Kumar government, alleging a breakdown in law and order.

"No day goes by without a murder...The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind," Yadav remarked, highlighting widespread concerns over safety and governance.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has assured action in the case.

Reacting to the incident, Choudhary said, "Action will be taken and the accused will be put behind bars. The government stands with Mukesh Sahani's family."

Union ministers Ramnath Thakur and Giriraj Singh also pledged government action, emphasising that the investigation was ongoing and promising justice for the victim's family.

"The accused will not be spared. The State government is taking the matter seriously," BJP MP Giriraj Singh affirmed.

Jitan Sahani, a former Bihar government minister, was a prominent figure within the VIP Party led by his son, Mukesh Sahani. The tragedy comes amidst a backdrop of political realignments ahead of the state's upcoming challenges.

