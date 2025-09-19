"<i>Mujhe Kam Diya</i>": Woman Sits In Middle Of Road After Fight Over Golgappas

In most cities, traffic is disrupted by processions, political rallies, or the occasional monsoon downpour. In Gujarat's Vadodara this week, the culprit was golgappas, the popular street food.

A woman blocked a road near the Sursagar Lake area of the city after she was allegedly short-changed by her street vendor -- not in money, but in golgappa.

In Vadodara, a bizarre incident unfolded when a woman staged a protest on the road after being served only 4 pani puris instead of 6 for ₹20.



Upset, she sat down in protest, causing a traffic jam near Sursagar Lake. When police arrived, she tearfully demanded either two more… pic.twitter.com/TpxGGsXf3G — NDTV (@ndtv) September 19, 2025

According to the disconsolate woman, the vendor served her four puris instead of the six she expected for her Rs 20. Outraged, the woman staged a sit-in protest, lowering herself into the middle of the road and refusing to budge until her demand for "two more puris" was met.

Onlookers filmed the unusual demonstration as motorists gingerly steered their way around her. Crowds soon gathered to document the standoff on their phones.

When the police arrived to clear the blockage, the protest took on a more theatrical turn. The woman burst into tears, insisting that officers enforce a fair trade: six puris for Rs 20, no less.

For several hours, traffic was left at the mercy of a disagreement over a proper serving of panipuri. Eventually, officers escorted the woman away, restoring order. As for the woman's demand, it remains unclear whether she ever received her missing puris.