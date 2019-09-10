Muharram 2019: 10 Things To Know About The Day Of Ashura

Muharram 2019: The day of Ashura stands as a symbol of struggle against oppression.

New Delhi: Muharram is a period of intense grief and mourning for Shia Muslims. The mourners congregate at a mosque for sorrowful poetic recitations. Some Shia Muslims observe the mourning with blood donation. Sunni Muslims commemorate the day through voluntary fasting. While fasting during the month of Ramadan became obligatory, the fast of Ashura was made non-compulsory. This year, the day of Ashura falls on September 10.