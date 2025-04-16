Mughal 'Descendant' Writes To UN Seeking Protection Of Aurangzeb's Tomb

Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has written to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeking to ensure the protection of Aurangzeb's tomb in Shambhaji Nagar.

The demand comes nearly a month after violence erupted in Nagpur during a rally which demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's Tomb, which is located in Kuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra.

Prince Yakub, who also claims to be the Mutawalli (caretaker) of the Waqf property where the Mughal Emporer's tomb resides, says that the grave has been declared a 'Monument of National Importance' and is protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

"As per the provisions of the said Act, no unauthorised construction, alteration, destruction, or excavation can be undertaken at or near the protected monument, and any such activity would be deemed illegal and punishable under law," the letter to the UN Secretary-General read.

He decried the tomb's state and said that security personnel must be deployed to protect it.

"Due to the misrepresentation of historical factions through films, media outlets, and social platforms has enabled the manipulation of public sentiment, resulting in unwarranted protests, hate campaigns and symbolic acts of aggression such as burning of effigies," he said in the letter.

He also underlined that international law imposes an obligation to "safeguard and conserve cultural heritage for the benefit of present and future generations."

The letter cited India's signing of the UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, 1972, and added, "Any act of destruction, neglect, or unlawful alteration of such monuments would amount to a violation of international obligations."

He urged the UN Secretary-General's office to take cognisance of the matter and direct the Central Government and ASI to ensure the grave of Aurangzeb be afforded "full legal protection, security and preservation in accordance with national and international laws."

On March 17, violence broke out in Nagpur. Certain groups had demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.

Since then, a total of 92 people have been arrested.

