6 Cops Suspended After Video Of Them Gambling Surfaces In Madhya Pradesh

Six policemen were suspended after a video of them gambling surfaced on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, an official said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani said six constables posted in different police stations were suspended after the purported video surfaced on Sunday evening.

The action has been taken against constables Manoj Ahirwar, Ritesh Mishra, and Suraj Rajput of Kotwali police station, Bhuvaneshwar Agnihotri and Anil Pachouri of Dehat police station and Salman Khan posted in Digora police station of the district, he said.

Mr Kashwani said additional superintendent of police Sitaram Satya is conducting a probe to find out when and where the video was shot and if other police personnel were at the spot.

This type of conduct spoils the police department's reputation, he said, adding that further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)