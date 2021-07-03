On Camera, BJP's Pragya Thakur Plays Basketball; Many Surprised

Pragya Thakur was seen playing basketball with remarkable ease.

A video that has been widely shared on social media shows BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur playing basketball in Bhopal.

The clip shows the BJP leader, who was recently facing health issues, dribbling the basketball with remarkable ease. Accompanied by some local leaders and camerapersons, the BJP leader walks with the ball for a few moments, and then successfully nets it, inviting applause from those present there.

On Friday, the parliamentarian visited the basketball court in the Shakti Nagar area for a plantation drive. Seeing the players, she also decided to take a shot.

In March, Pragya Thakur was airlifted to Mumbai from New Delhi for treatment after she complained of breathing issues. That was the second time in less than a month that she had to be admitted to a hospital.

On February 19, she was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi over similar health concerns.



Seeing her latest video, the Congress's Narendra Saluja said he had recently seen Ms Thakur in a wheelchair and he is happy to see her playing basketball.

Until now, it was known that she has difficulty standing up or walking due to an injury, he said, praying for her good health.

भोपाल की भाजपा सांसद साध्वी ठाकुर को अभी तक व्हील चेयर पर ही देखा था लेकिन आज उन्हें भोपाल में स्टेडीयम में बास्केट बॉल पर हाथ आज़माते देखा तो बड़ी ख़ुशी हुई…



अभी तक यही पता था कि किसी चोट के कारण वो ठीक से खड़ी और चल फिर भी नही सकती है…?



ईश्वर उन्हें हमेशा स्वस्थ रखे.. pic.twitter.com/UQrmsXkime — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) July 1, 2021

Pragya Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bombings that killed 10 people and left many others injured.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in 2017, granted her bail on health grounds. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, she won from Bhopal, defeating her nearest rival, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, by over 3.6 lakh votes.