BJP's Pragya Thakur Takes Ill Again, Airlifted To Mumbai

Pragya Thakur was airlifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital.

Bhopal Parliamentarian Pragya Singh Thakur was today airlifted to Mumbai for treatment after she complained of problem in breathing. She was admitted to the city's Kokilaben Hospital, the MP's office informed. This is the second time in less than a month that the leader, also known as Sadhvi Pragya, has been hospitalised. On February 19, she was taken to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), with similar issues.

Earlier, she was admitted to AIIMS in December 2020 after showing Covid-19-induced symptoms.

An accused in the 2008 Malegaon bombings that left 10 people dead and scores injured, she was granted bail in 2017 by the National Investigation Agency on health grounds. She won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal, defeating her nearest rival, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, by over 3.6 lakh votes. This was the first time that a terror accused had become an MP in India.

Known for her incendiary speeches, Ms Thakur is also know for controversial statements like calling Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, a "patriot".