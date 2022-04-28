MP Navneet Rana, Husband Seek Home Food In Jail

Navneet Rana and her husband filed applications seeking home food in prison.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana on Thursday filed applications before a court here seeking home food in prison.

The independent legislator couple were arrested on Saturday after they gave a call to recite Hanuman Chalisa hymns outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here.

The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested under various sections of the IPC including those related to sedition and promoting enmity between different groups. They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet is lodged in Byculla women's prison, her husband, who is MLA from Badnera in eastern Maharashtra, is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The plea about home food is likely to be heard on Friday when their bail applications are scheduled to come up for hearing.

