"Very Grateful": Mountain Man's Son Thanks Rahul Gandhi For Building House In Bihar

The son of Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as the 'Mountain Man', Bhagirath Manjhi, expressed gratitude towards Lok Sabha MP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, as he has built a pucca house for his family in Bihar's Gaya.

Speaking to ANI yesterday, Bhagirath said, "...When I met Rahul Gandhi in Patna, I told Rahul Gandhi to come and see the path that my father had carved using a hammer and chisel...So, he came. Rahul Gandhi and I sat together on the cot, drank coconut water, and had a meal...He asked the village children if they studied or not."

Bhagirath further said that he never asked Rahul Gandhi to build a house for him. "We came later to know about it...He got the house ready in a month...Later, he handed over the keys of the house during his visit to Gaya," he added.

Bhagirath further said, "There are 5 rooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, and everything is ready. There was a water problem before, but now it has been resolved. Fans have also been installed in all the rooms."

"Now there is no problem. I am happy that Rahul Gandhi built this house... We are very grateful to Rahul Gandhi," he added.

#WATCH | Gaya, Bihar | 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi's son says that Lok Sabha MP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has built a pucca house for his family.



Son of 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi, Bhagirath Manjhi says, "...When I met Rahul Gandhi, I told Rahul Gandhi to come and see… pic.twitter.com/zz7ipGQnv7 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

The Mountain Man lived in Gehlaur village, near Gaya. As per the Bihar Government, Manjhi carved a path 110 m long (360 ft), 9.1 m (30 ft) wide and 7.7 m (25 ft) deep through a ridge of hills using only a hammer and chisel. After 22 years of work, Dashrath shortened the travel between the Atri and Wazirganj blocks of Gaya town from 55 km to 15 km.

He breathed his last on August 17, 2007, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The Government of Bihar gave him a state funeral, proposed his name for the Padma Shri award in 2006 in the social service sector and released a stamp by the India Post in the 'Personalities of Bihar' series on December 26, 2016.

Rahul Gandhi earlier paid tribute to Dashrath Manjhi on his death anniversary. He highlighted that Manjhi's determination and passion to accomplish his goals will continue to inspire everyone.

In his message on X, Mr Gandhi stated, "I offer humble tributes to Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi Ji on his death anniversary. His struggle reminds us that if intentions are strong, no obstacle is too big .His determination and passion to accomplish what he set out to do will always continue to inspire us all."

माउंटेन मैन दशरथ मांझी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं।



उनका संघर्ष हमें याद दिलाता है कि अगर इरादे मज़बूत हों तो कोई भी बाधा बड़ी नहीं होती।



जो ठान लिया उसे पूरा करने की उनकी ज़िद और जज़्बा हम सबको हमेशा प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, are leading the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar.

"We are on the Yatra with Rahul Gandhi, and we are connecting with the people. The people are enthusiastic. The Mahagathbandhan is garnering significant support from the people, which has irked the NDA," he said.

Resuming on Day 10 from Husain Chowk in Saharsa, the Yatra will move via Kishanpur, Jhanjharpur and Sakri to reach Darbhanga.

Led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, the 16-day 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' opposes the alleged "vote theft" and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)