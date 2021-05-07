Mother's Day 2021: Moving Poems To Share On Mother's Day

Mother's Day Image: Still from Taare Zameen Par

On Mother's Day, poems and verses are a great way of telling our mother how much we love them. Perhaps there aren't enough words to say 'Thank you' to our mothers but it's important to make Mother's Day special for the one who is a guide, friend and always ready to listen to us. Mother's Day is a celebration of motherhood and maternal bonds. The day is also for all who play the role of a mother in our lives - a grandmother, an aunt or even a friend's mother. Here are a few poems you can send to your mom on Mother's Day; you can ever write your own verse. Happy Mother's Day in advance

Moving Mother's Day poems to share

I were hanged on the highest hill,

Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine!

I know whose love would follow me still,

Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine!

If I were drowned in the deepest sea,

Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine!

I know whose tears would come down to me,

Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine!

If I were damned of body and soul,

I know whose prayers would make me whole,

Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine! - By Rudyard Kipling

Today's your natal day;

Sweet flowers I bring:

Mother, accept, I pray

My offering.

And may you happy live,

And long us bless:

Receiving as you give

Great happiness. - By Christina Rossetti

Because I feel that, in the Heavens above,

The angels, whispering to one another,

Can find, among their burning terms of love,

None so devotional as that of "Mother,"

Therefore by that dear name I long have called you -

You who are more than mother unto me,

And fill my heart of hearts, where Death installed you

In setting my Virginia's spirit free.

My mother - my own mother, who died early,

Was but the mother of myself; but you

Are mother to the one I loved so dearly,

And thus are dearer than the mother I knew

By that infinity with which my wife

Was dearer to my soul than its soul-life. - By Edgar Allan Poe



M - O - T - H - E - R

M is for the million things she gave me,

O means only that she's growing old,

T is for the tears she shed to save me,

H is for her heart of purest gold;

E is for her eyes, with love-light shining,

R means right, and right she'll always be,

Put them all together, they spell

MOTHER,

A word that means the world to me. - By Howard Johnson

"It is true

I was created in you.

It is also true

That you were created for me.

I owned your voice.

It was shaped and tuned to soothe me.

Your arms were molded

Into a cradle to hold me, to rock me.

The scent of your body was the air

Perfumed for me to breathe. - By Maya Angelou

Main kabhi batlata nahin

Par andhere se darta hoon main maa

Yoon toh main dikhlata nahin

Teri parwah karta hoon main maa

Tujhe sab hai pata, hai na maa

Tujhe sab hai pata, meri maa... - By Prasoon Joshi