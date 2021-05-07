Mother's Day 2021: Special Messages, Images And Greetings

Mother's Day 2021: Send special messages to your mom on Mother's Day

Mother's Day greetings, pictures and special messages: May 9th is just a day away and the wait for Mother's Daywill end. It is a day that both children and adults look forward to every year. Mother's Day gifts, events and special menu in restaurants are very popular but this year amid the devastating pandemic, celebrations are low-key. Mother's Day is a celebration of motherhood and honoring any one who plays the role of a mother in society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world but most commonly in the months of March or May. In Thailand, traditionally Mother's Day is celebrated in August on the birthday of Sirikit, the Queem Mother of Thailand. In Ethiopia, families gather on a particular day in autumn and honour the mothers.

Mother's Day messages that are sure to make your mom feel special

Sending love and hugs across continents to the best Mom ever! Enjoy your day!

Thinking of all our fun times together on Mother's Day. I wish I could be there to celebrate with you.

I am missing you Ma but I'm holding you close to my heart and thinking of you. Have a safe and Happy Mother's Day!

Dear mum, thanks for always hanging in there with me. Lots of love on Mother's Day

I wish I was there right next to you. Here a tight hug for today and every day. Have a Happy Mother's Day

Dear Mom, I haven't been able to send you a gift but here my heart for you in this Mother's Day message!

