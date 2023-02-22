Mother, Son Among 4 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh: Police

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Four persons, including a woman and her son, were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday late night near Khapparwada village under Gunderdehi police station limits when the victims were heading to Balod from capital Raipur, an official in Balod said.

The victims were identified as Simran Saluja (48), her son Rajveer Saluja (19), Ashok and Umesh Sahu (24), he said.

As per the preliminary information, the woman and her son, residents of Balod, had gone to Raipur for some family work in her car. After their car broke down in Raipur, they hired another car and were returning home in it along with their driver Ashok, he said.

Mr Sahu was driving the hired vehicle, he said.

"The car collided head on with an iron-ore laden truck that was coming from the opposite direction, leaving all four occupants dead on the spot," he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the official said, adding that efforts are on to trace the truck driver who fled from the scene.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)